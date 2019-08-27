Crime spree suspect on Hawaii Island to undergo mental health evaluation

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A suspect in a crime spree on Hawaii Island was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.
On Monday, a judge ordered rampage suspect Joshua Hams to undergo the evaluation. The Kailua-Kona man is facing 39 charges tied to last Thursday’s six-hour long crime spree which involved alleged gunfire, robbery, and a carjacking stretching from Hilo to Kona.
Hams remains behind bars unable to post $100,000 bail.
He’s due back in court in October.
