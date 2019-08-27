Crime spree suspect on Hawaii Island to undergo mental health evaluation

Joshua Hams was charged with 39 counts on Thursday, from car theft to terroristic threatening to robbery and firearms charges. (Image: Hawaii County Police Department)
By HNN Staff | August 26, 2019

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A suspect in a crime spree on Hawaii Island was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

On Monday, a judge ordered rampage suspect Joshua Hams to undergo the evaluation. The Kailua-Kona man is facing 39 charges tied to last Thursday’s six-hour long crime spree which involved alleged gunfire, robbery, and a carjacking stretching from Hilo to Kona.

Hams remains behind bars unable to post $100,000 bail.

He’s due back in court in October.

