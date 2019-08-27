'Bows falls 3-2 in Outrigger Soccer Kickoff

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i soccer team fell just short in overtime to visiting San Francisco by a score of 3-2.
The Rainbow Wahine (0-2) will look to get in the win column against Nevada and Sacramento State in the Rainbow Wahine Soccer Invitational starting on Thursday.
The Dons (1-1) evened up their season with the win after falling to No. 5 USC this past Saturday.
The two teams battled to a 0-0 tie after the first 45 minutes of play, but the Dons struck with two penalty kick goals nearly three minutes apart for a 2-0 advantage.
UH answered with a goal in the 66th minute, as Junior midfielder Isabel Deutsch fired a loose ball to junior Michaela Rentner for the ‘Bows’ first goal of the season.
The goal cut the lead in half at 2-1.
In the 78th minute, the ball bounced the 'Bows way again, as Sophomore defender Natalie Daub stepped up from 30-feet out, spinning the ball off the ground and over the reach of Dons’ goalkeeper for a 2-2 tie.
The final rally of the afternoon went to USF in extra time as Miciah Madison took an assist from Sydney Cooper in the 93rd minute, finding the net from 25-yards out.
UH will host Nevada on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. HT. The match will be played on lower campus road at the UH grass practice field.
