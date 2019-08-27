Another Maui eatery receives red placard due to roach infestation

LAHAINA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A second Maui eatery has received a red “closed” placard after health inspectors found an “extensive pest infestation.”
The state Department of Health gave Barefruit Bar in Lahaiana the red placard after an inspection on Aug. 23 led to the discovery of 35 to 40 live cockroaches on cutting boards, utensil storage bins, fruit storage bins and other locations.
The bar will be closed until at least Friday, when a follow-up inspection is scheduled.
Barefruit Bar is next to Ohana Tacos, which is also closed after receiving a red placard due to a roach infestation.
