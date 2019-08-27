AMR vehicle crashes into pole on Ward Ave.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities responded early Tuesday to a crash involving an American Medical Response vehicle.
The AMR vehicle crashed into a “no left turn” sign pole on Ward Avenue sometime before 2:50 a.m., authorities on scene said.
The vehicle ended up in a landscaped area near a Hele Gas Station.
No serious injuries were reported.
