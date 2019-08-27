AMR vehicle crashes into pole on Ward Ave.

An AMR vehicle crashed into a sign pole and ended up in a grassy area near a gas station (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | August 27, 2019 at 4:53 AM HST - Updated August 27 at 4:53 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities responded early Tuesday to a crash involving an American Medical Response vehicle.

The AMR vehicle crashed into a “no left turn” sign pole on Ward Avenue sometime before 2:50 a.m., authorities on scene said.

The vehicle ended up in a landscaped area near a Hele Gas Station.

No serious injuries were reported.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to AMR for further details but has not received a response yet.

This story will be updated.

