Accident involving HPD vehicle closes lanes of H-1 East on Airport Viaduct

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash involving a subsidized police vehicle has closed lanes of the H-1 Eastbound along the airport viaduct.
Officials said around 9 p.m., the right three lanes of the freeway near Dillingham Boulevard were shut down due to the accident.
Traffic cameras showed police responding to the scene.
No major injuries were reported. Sources said an elderly driver may have hit the back of the officer’s vehicle.
The lanes remained closed past 9:30 p.m.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.