Waipahu Canal cleared of graffiti, invasive plants thanks to volunteer group

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of volunteers put in some elbow grease Sunday to remove graffiti and invasive plants in the Waipahu Canal.
Despite the scorching summer-time heat, 35 members of the World Mission Society Church of God along with friends and family, made their way into the canal with permission from the city.
“We saw all of the different weeds, we saw the graffiti and thought it was going to be an amazing day, so we make a real impact on the community,” said Toni Parrott of the World Mission Society Church of God.
White paint was used to cover the walls once littered with graffiti. And by the end of the day, garbage bags were full of rubbish and plants that could potentially block the flow of the canal.
“This is hurricane season so when we have big storms, all of that runoff from the mountains has to come through. But if it’s blocked in anyway, then it can cause flooding for all of the homes and businesses that are right nearby so we want to make sure this is clear,” said Parrott.
The canal is just one of many spots that the group of volunteers has helped clean on the island. Other areas they’ve beautified include streets in Nanakuli and on Dillingham road.
The church group says they hope to make a beautiful environment for their neighbors.
“When we actually tackle a project, no matter how small this congregation is, we all have that mindset that, ‘Ok we can do all things through Christ’. So with that example and that mindset, we know we can do everything when we put our hearts together and our minds together and work in unity,” said church volunteer Melissa Singtharanone.
