UH researcher speaks to students in American Samoa through 3-D hologram

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a first-of-its-kind lecture as a University of Hawaii researcher spoke to a class overseas — through a 3-D hologram.
The new, groundbreaking digital platform allows educators to engage with students at American Samoa Community College.
It’s all part of the HoloCampus, which launched on Aug. 20 with UH Manoa Water Resources researcher Chris Schuler lecturing on sustainability and resilience.
The technology runs on the Hawaiki transpacific submarine cable.
“HoloCampus enables a remarkable new approach to distance learning,” said UH President David Lassner, in a statement. “We expect that our work with ASCC will spark new ideas and approaches for academic collaborations across the Pacific and beyond.”
The goal of the program is to ultimately improve people’s lives in the territory, Lassner said.
UH hopes this will also help redefine how schools and universities collaborate.
