Police investigating stabbing on the H-1 Freeway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A freeway stabbing sent a man to the hospital and backed up traffic at about 7:00 p.m. Sunday.
The crime happened on the H-1 Freeway westbound near the Palama off-ramp.
Emergency Medical Services said a 24-year-old man was stabbed in his lower torso with a weapon. The victim was hospitalized in serious condition.
At least one person was placed in handcuffs.
Police closed two left lanes of traffic for the investigation until 8:30 p.m. It’s not known how the stabbing started.
This story will be updated.
