Police investigating stabbing on the H-1 Freeway
Police investigate freeway stabbing that left a man, 24, in serious condition (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | August 25, 2019 at 10:44 PM HST - Updated August 25 at 10:44 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A freeway stabbing sent a man to the hospital and backed up traffic at about 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

The crime happened on the H-1 Freeway westbound near the Palama off-ramp.

Emergency Medical Services said a 24-year-old man was stabbed in his lower torso with a weapon. The victim was hospitalized in serious condition.

At least one person was placed in handcuffs.

Police closed two left lanes of traffic for the investigation until 8:30 p.m. It’s not known how the stabbing started.

