New car sales in Hawaii take a hit so far this year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of new cars sold in Hawaii during the first half of 2019 declined 6.3% from the same period in 2018, new figures show.
The drop was bigger than the national decline of 4.5%.
The dip in new car sales could be a signal that more residents are holding off on making big ticket purchases amid growing uncertainty about the economy.
Last week, the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism lowered its economic growth forecast for the year by 1 percentage point to 1.1%.
“Though we are facing increased uncertainties, we are pleased to see that our tax revenue growth is still strong,” said DBEDT Director Mike McCartney, in a news release.
“We had a record first seven months in calendar year 2019 with tax revenue of $4.4 billion that was deposited into the general fund, which represented a 6.8% increase from the same period a year ago.”
The Hawaii Automobile Dealers Association said it expected to end the year with 54,100 new light vehicle registrations, the lowest figure since 2015.
