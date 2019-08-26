MPD responds to growing allegations of officer abusing power

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department responded on Monday to the growing allegations that one of its officers abused his power.
Four women have now accused Officer Brandon Saffeels of contacting them after he arrested them or after meeting them while responding to their 911 calls.
At least two of the women say he sent inappropriate messages via phone call or text.
There are now criminal investigations at both the state and federal levels.
A statement for MPD read in part, "We recognize that the allegations surrounding Officer Saffeels are alarming to the public and though our words may not be comforting enough for some, we stand by our record of disciplinary action."
The statement added, "We ask the public to keep an open mind and be patient with the Maui Police Department until all the facts and evidence of this unfolding incident can be gathered accurately, documented and presented in a court of law."
Maui police declined Hawaii News Now’s request for an interview.
A spokesman for the Maui County mayor also sent an email that said “Mayor Victorino is not available to discuss this matter.”
MPD also responded to a comment legal analyst Ken Lawson made on HNN Sunrise on Friday.
In the interview, Lawson said people should report problems with police to the FBI because he does trust the “process.”
In response, MPD said people can file complaints with the Maui Police Commission, which they said is an independent body.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.