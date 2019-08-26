McDonald to remain starter moving forward

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Sunday evening Hawaii head football coach Nick Rolovich announced that Cole McDonald is still the starting quarterback moving forward.
On an episode of the ‘Nick Rolovich Show with Kanoa Leahey', Rolovich reiterated that as of now their quarterback situation is ‘the best anyone could ask for.’
McDonald tossed for 378 yards to go along with four touchdowns in UH’s 45-38 thrilling season opening victory over the Arizona Wildcats.
Mcdonald also threw four interceptions on a night where the Warrior offense tuned the ball over six times. His fourth interception prompted a quarterback change in the second half.
Backup red-shirt freshman Chevan Cordeiro was called upon and went 5-7 for 58 yards and a touchdown score.
Despite the performance, according to coach Rolovich there is no quarterback controversy in Manoa.
“I plan on still starting Cole,” said Rolovich during an episode of the ‘Nick Rolovich Show with Kanoa Leahey.’ “We need to clean up some mistakes, but at this point Cole is our starter.”
