Maui police: Allegations against officer accused of abuse of power are ‘alarming’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui County Police Department is responding to allegations that one of its officers abused his power.
Four women have accused Officer Brandon Saffeels of inappropriately contacting them after he arrested them or after meeting them while responding to their 911 calls.
One woman said he offered to throw her DUI trial.
In a statement, the Maui Police Department said:
“We recognize that the allegations surrounding Officer Saffeels are alarming to the public and though our words may not be comforting enough for some, we stand by our record of disciplinary action.”
The department continued:
“We ask the public to keep an open mind and be patient with the Maui Police Department until all the facts and evidence of this unfolding incident can be gathered accurately, documented and presented in a court of law.”
This story will be updated.
