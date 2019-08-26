Man named Super Bowl accused of hitting man with baseball bat in Waikiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a man named Super Bowl Akerise was arrested over the weekend in Waikiki.
The 25-year-old is accused of striking another man in the chest with an aluminum baseball bat, causing pain and swelling, police said.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Akerise was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and two contempt of court warrants.
Not only is his name unique, but it may sound familiar because it’s the same name from an incident last year.
In December, Hawaii News Now also reported a man named Super Bowl Akerise was arrested on suspicion of assault and terroristic threatening at that time for a separate incident.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.