Linebacker Penei Pavihi out for season
By Kainoa Carlson | August 26, 2019 at 11:57 AM HST - Updated August 26 at 11:57 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting middle linebacker Penei Pavihi will miss the remainder of the 2019 season.

The University of Hawaii Football Twitter made the announcement on Saturday evening.

The specific details of the injury have not been disclosed, Pavihi was second on the team in tackles last season (87) and started 13 games as a sophomore.

The linebacker was expected to have a breakout season following the departure of Jahlani Tavai to the NFL.

This story will be updated.

