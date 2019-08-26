Linebacker Penei Pavihi out for season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting middle linebacker Penei Pavihi will miss the remainder of the 2019 season.
The University of Hawaii Football Twitter made the announcement on Saturday evening.
The specific details of the injury have not been disclosed, Pavihi was second on the team in tackles last season (87) and started 13 games as a sophomore.
The linebacker was expected to have a breakout season following the departure of Jahlani Tavai to the NFL.
