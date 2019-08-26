HPD investigating stabbings in Palolo that left 1 critical, 1 serious

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating two stabbings that left one man in critical condition and another in serious condition.
Police said around 2 a.m., a 24-year-old man was critically injured after being stabbed at least three times in the torso at Palolo Homes on Ahe Street.
An attempted murder investigation has been launched into that incident.
Prior to that incident, police also launched a second-degree assault investigation after another man was stabbed in the same area.
According to Emergency Medical Services, the victim, a 25-year-old man, was hospitalized in serious condition.
Police said it's unclear if the two incidents are connected.
At this point, no arrests have been made.
This story will be updated.
