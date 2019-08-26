Feeling the heat! Saying goodbye to the swift trade winds

Let’s talk surf! Trades will gradually decrease through the first half of the week as the high weakens and drifts northeast, with advisory level winds scaling back to only the usual windy areas Monday afternoon, and then drop completely by Tuesday. South shore surf will remain around the summer background level for the next couple of days as a southwest swell out of the Tasman Sea arrives Tuesday, peaks Wednesday and Thursday, then declines into next weekend. Though Hawaii is largely blocked by swells from this direction,some slightly higher, but inconsistent, sets are possible during the peak.East shore surf today as trades strengthen, followed by a gradual decline through the rest of the week. North shore surf will remain small through the week.