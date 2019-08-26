Crusaders and Trojans face mainland powers in Aloha Football Classic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two of Hawaii’s premiere prep programs will face off against nationally ranked mainland teams at the Aloha football Classic this weekend.
Three-time defending Open Division Champion champions, Saint Louis, will take on Las Vegas power Bishop Gorman at Aloha Stadium on Friday night Aug. 30 at 7:30 pm.
Bishop Gorman, is a three-time national champion, and returns to the islands yet again for their first matchup since 2012, which the Gaels won 52-40 against the Crusaders at Aloha Stadium.
In Mililani, a battle between Hawaii’s #2 ranked team and Nevada’s #2 ranked team: the Mililani Trojans will take on Liberty High School at Mililani at 7:00 pm.
Tickets for both games can be pre-purchased here.
The games will not be televised.
The matchups will be played as part of the inaugural Aloha Football Classic, which lists the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame as its primary partner.
“We are excited to bring the nation’s top high school football to Hawaii,” said Jesse Sapolu, Chairman of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. “This will be another great opportunity to showcase the immense talent here in the Aloha state.”
The Crusaders finished last season as the fifth-ranked team in the country, according to 247 sports, an the Gaels cruised to their tenth-straight Nevada 4-A state championship last season.
