Agencies searching for man who went missing off Kauai while diving

KAUAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -County officials are searching alongside the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy to find a diver who went missing overnight Saturday into Sunday.
Officials say 26-year-old Theobhlius Erakdrik of Kalaheo was with a group of other divers off Anini Beach Saturday night.
The group reported that Erakdrik went missing as they made their way back to the channel.
When emergency crews were called out, they searched the shoreline and nearby areas. Due to darkness, the search was suspended around 3:20 a.m.
Crews were back out Sunday morning with the help of the Coast Guard and a Navy helicopter.
The Coast Guard said Erakdrik was last seen wearing a black Nike top, brown shorts and black mask and fins.
“He was reported using a yellow, three-prong spear gun and had a dive light on him. Anyone with information that may help in locating him is encouraged to notify the command center at 808-842-2600," Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Gebhart, watchstander, Sector Honolulu, said.
No signs of Erakdrik have been reported since.
At 4 p.m. Sunday, county officials said the search was paused. It will resume Monday.
