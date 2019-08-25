Dumpster fire causes minor damage to Mililani Uka Elementary cafeteria

MILILANI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A dumpster fire at Mililani Uka Elementary School caused minor damage Saturday evening.
The fire, which was caught on camera, happened around 5 p.m.
Firefighters responded to flames shooting out of a dumpster near the school’s cafeteria. HFD said four units staffed with 14 firefighters responded.
The fire was out within minutes, but not before growing large enough to cause some external damage to the wall and roof of the building.
a fire investigator was called out. There was no internal damage reported.
A possible cause and damage estimates were unavailable.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.