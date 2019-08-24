Breezy winds hold through the weekend, softening next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A trade wind weather pattern can be expected over the next few days, thanks to high pressure far north of the area. Clouds and passing light showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas with most leeward locations remaining dry. Trade winds will become lighter during the middle and latter half of next week as the high moves off to the northeast. A few passing light showers can be expected mainly over windward and mauka area.
South shore surf will be at summertime background levels for the next couple of days, and a southwest swell out of the Tasman Sea is due to arrive Tuesday and peak Wednesday and Thursday. Islands in the southwest Pacific usually block a significant amount of energy from swell sources out of the Tasman Sea, but we could see inconsistent sets above August average during the peak.
