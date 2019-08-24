Breezy winds hold through the weekend, softening next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A trade wind weather pattern can be expected over the next few days, thanks to high pressure far north of the area. Clouds and passing light showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas with most leeward locations remaining dry. Trade winds will become lighter during the middle and latter half of next week as the high moves off to the northeast. A few passing light showers can be expected mainly over windward and mauka area.