2 arrested in connection with car thefts, drug offenses on Hawaii Island

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hawaii County police have arrested two people possibly tied to car thefts on the Big Island.
Police took into custody Travis Anzai and Shanlia Baker-Sigler last week for allegedly stealing cars several months ago at Honolii Beach Park.
Police say they searched a Hilo home and found evidence they may have been involved in the thefts. In addition, authorities found ammunition and heroin.
The pair is charged with multiple drugs crimes, theft and other offenses.
Anzai is being held on $307,000 bail, while Baker-Sigler is in custody on $157,000 bail.
They’re scheduled to appear in court Monday.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.