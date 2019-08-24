29-year-old visitor found unresponsive in waters off Anini Beach dies

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | August 23, 2019 at 4:00 PM HST - Updated August 23 at 4:01 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 29-year-old California man who was found unresponsive in waters off Kauai’s Anini Beach earlier this week has died.

Authorities identified the victim as Omer Tekin.

Tekin was snorkeling off Anini Beach on Wednesday afternoon when he got into trouble.

Bystanders found him unresponsive in the water and brought him to shore, where they began administering CPR.

He was taken in critical condition to Wilcox Hospital, and was pronounced dead Friday.

