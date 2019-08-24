Week four high school gridiron scores

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The three-time defending Open Division state champion Saint Louis Crusaders continue to roll into 2019.
The Saints jumped out to a 27-0 lead after just the first quarter and the game was never close as they defeated No. 4 Campbell 48-27 in an inter-league matchup on the Sabers’ home field.
Senior signal caller Jayden de Laura threw for 267 yards and four first-half touchdowns to lead the Crusaders (2-0). He also scored on a 15-yard run in the third quarter.
The Crusaders weren’t the only team to stay undefeated in week four action.
The Monarchs defeated Waipahu 30-21 behind three touchdown passes from Jake Holtz. Damien improved to 3-0 overall, 2-0 in league play, while the Marauders dropped their second straight game to fall to 1-3 on the year.
The Kailua Surfriders earned their first victory of the 2019 season with a 26-14 victory over the Radford Rams. The win ended a four game losing streak that dated back to October of last year. Junior Koalii Kohatsu led the way for Kailua tallying 90 yards and a touchdown reception in the victory.
In Division II action the Roosevelt Roughriders throttled the Kalani Falcons 42-0. Roosevelt quarterback Sky Ogata tossed for 222 yards on 18-of-20 passing and two touchdowns to Chase Akana and Scott Chung. The Roughriders improve to 3-0 on the season and have been defeating opponents by an average of 33 points.
