Wahine shutout in season opening loss to USC 3-0

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The University of Hawai’i Wahine soccer team fell to No. 5 USC 3-0, on the opening day of the Outrigger Soccer Kickof.
The Trojans (1-0) used precise passing an ball placement tallying a 13-5 advantage on shots including 11-3 on goal. USC jumped ahead as Penelope Hocking successfully fired a shot past UH senior goalkeeper Alexis Mata.
The Trojans continued to keep the pressure on when Tara McKeown’s goal in the 36th minute put the Trojans ahead 2-0.
In the second half, the Trojans extended their lead in the 85th minute on freshman Savianna Gomez’s goal, creating a three-goal advantage.
The Outrigger Soccer Kickoff will continue as USC takes on the University of San Francisco, Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on the lower campus grass field.
UH returns to action against USF on Monday at 3:30 p.m.
