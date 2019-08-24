Tests find unapproved pesticides on basil from 2 Oahu farms

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has ordered two Oahu farms to stop selling fresh basil that tested positive for unapproved pesticides during routine sampling.
The two farms are:
- Chun Lian Yuan farm in Kahuku, which was told to stop selling basil Aug. 14.
- And Bi Bo Wang farm in Kapolei, which was ordered to stop selling Aug. 19.
The Health Department said it believes the basil was already sold in Hawaii stores.
Since the pesticide is allowed in greater amounts on other crops, the department said it does not consider the situation to be a “significant threat to public health.”
The sample from Chun Lian Yuan farm tested positive for dimethoate, a pesticide not allowed for use on basil but can be used on other vegetables at some ranges. The sample from Bi Bo Wang farm, meanwhile, tested positive for chlorothalonil, which also cannot be used on basil.
The Health Department said additional samples from both farms will be collected and analyzed to determine the presence of the unapproved pesticides. No basil will be allowed to be sold by the farms until subsequent samples show no levels of the unapproved pesticides.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.