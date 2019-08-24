Police ask witnesses to Waikiki assault to come forward

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are asking that witnesses of a recent assault in Waikiki that left a 31-year-old man dead come forward to speak to investigators.
The incident happened on Aug. 4 about 1 a.m. on the sidewalk fronting Moose McGillycuddy’s on Lewers Street. The victim has been identified as resident Leroy Calleon.
Police said the suspect ― 27-year-old Marcel Woods ― was captured on surveillance cameras hitting Calleon, who then fall back onto the sidewalk and hit his head.
The victim was taken to a hospital, and died Thursday.
Police said the incident is being investigated as a manslaughter. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
