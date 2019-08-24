Maui council urged to settle wastewater lawsuit before Supreme Court decision

Maui County is appealing a nationwide attempt to expand the scope of regulations of the federal Clean Water Act, which Congress intended as an end-of-pipe regulation appropriate for ocean sewage outfalls and other direct discharges into bodies of water. Staying the course with the U.S. Supreme Court protects our county, our taxpayers and allows the County to continue to manage its recycled water disposal in the most environmentally responsible way available and feasible.

Brian Perry