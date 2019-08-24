Family of former Hawaii woman killed in CT seeks custody of her 2 children

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a former Hawaii woman is in mourning after Connecticut authorities confirmed remains found earlier this week at a recycling plant were hers.
Perrie Mason, formerly of Kalihi, was a mother of two sons, ages 11 and 12.
Mason’s sister tells NBC Connecticut the family is now desperate to gain custody of the children.
“They need to be surrounded by love and support at this time," Vao Horlback said. “The children was just notified that their mother is currently deceased. They’ve been ripped from their home, they’ve been through a trauma, they don’t know anything that’s going on besides their mother is missing."
Police say Mason’s body was found at a recycling plant.
Mason’s ex-boyfriend Jason Watson, who worked at the plant, was arrested Tuesday after police say he strangled Mason during a fight last week.
He remains behind bars on those domestic violence charges. He’s not facing any charges in connection with Mason’s disappearance or her death, but police say he is the lead suspect.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.