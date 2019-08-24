‘Extensive roach infestation’ triggers Health Department closure of Maui eatery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department has ordered a Maui taco eatery to close indefinitely after food safety inspectors found an “extensive roach infestation," black mold, employee hygiene violations and other serious health violations there during a visit Thursday.
The state said Ohana Tacos in Lahaina was issued a red “closed” placard following the inspection.
The Health Department said it found a host of problems at the eatery, including:
- Live roaches near the hot-holding unit, in packages of food skewers, on food service plates, around the hand washing sink, on and in the meat slicer and around the dish storage area;
- A buildup of black mold on the chute of the restaurant’s ice machine;
- And unsafe food cooling and cold holding practices.
The eatery has been ordered to clean and sanitize all food and non-food contact surfaces, eradicate its cockroach infestations, and throw away all food items and paper goods.
A follow-up inspection of the restaurant is set for Monday.
