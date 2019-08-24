‘Extensive roach infestation’ triggers Health Department closure of Maui eatery

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | August 23, 2019 at 5:19 PM HST - Updated August 23 at 5:19 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department has ordered a Maui taco eatery to close indefinitely after food safety inspectors found an “extensive roach infestation," black mold, employee hygiene violations and other serious health violations there during a visit Thursday.

The state said Ohana Tacos in Lahaina was issued a red “closed” placard following the inspection.

The Health Department said it found a host of problems at the eatery, including:

  • Live roaches near the hot-holding unit, in packages of food skewers, on food service plates, around the hand washing sink, on and in the meat slicer and around the dish storage area;
  • A buildup of black mold on the chute of the restaurant’s ice machine;
  • And unsafe food cooling and cold holding practices.

The eatery has been ordered to clean and sanitize all food and non-food contact surfaces, eradicate its cockroach infestations, and throw away all food items and paper goods.

A follow-up inspection of the restaurant is set for Monday.

