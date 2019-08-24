Aerial footage shows rising water of pond on Halemaumau Crater’s floor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The blue-green color of the pond at the bottom of Halemaumau Crater are becoming a bit more visible now as water levels continue to rise.
An overflight of the Kilauea summit Thursday gave scientists a clear view of the water.
They say that the temperature of the pond is now about 158 degrees Fahrenheit, and has grown to about 230 feet long.
USGS scientists aren’t sure whether the water is rising due to rainfall and groundwater.
They’re monitoring it closely because of it’s unprecedented nature. It’s the first time in recorded history that the presence of water has been confirmed in the crater.
This story will be updated.
