Utility relocation work to force overnight closures of 2 Kalihi thoroughfares

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Parts of Waiakamilo Road and Dillingham Boulevard will be closed Friday night into Saturday for underground and overhead utility relocation work.
The closure runs from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
Officials said traffic on all lanes of Dillingham Boulevard between McNeill and Kohou streets will be open to local traffic only.
All lanes of Waikamilo Road from McNeill to Kalani streets will also be shut down.
The scheduled closure will allow both Hawaiian Telecom and Charter to relocate their utilities as part of a $77 million wastewater pump station improvement project.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.