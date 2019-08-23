Under plea deal, accused murderer to serve 10 years behind bars for assault

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ten years in prison.
That’s the sentence Jhun Ley Irorita will get after pleading no contest earlier this year in the November 2015 killing of a Kalihi woman.
Helen Prestosa’s remains were found by volunteers picking up trash on Tantalus.
In June, under a deal with prosecutors, Irorita’s second-degree murder charge was reduced to first-degree assault.
With his no contest plea, Irorita didn’t admit to any guilt.
Defense attorneys said the plea deal was the best option in a complicated case that could have led to an acquittal.
After the plea deal was announced, the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office issued this statement:
“Given the evidence, the developments during trial and after consultation with the victim’s family, we believe the plea agreement is a reasonable resolution. As a result of the plea agreement, the defendant will be subject to deportation once he is released from prison.”
Irorita is from the Philippines.
