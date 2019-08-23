Trade winds takes us into the weekend but then slow down on Tuesday

Trade winds are expected to hold steady through the weekend before they say aloha and go on a short vacation on Tuesday. The trades will decrease slightly on Sunday and Monday, but then drop off even more midweek. At times windward and mauka showers will be riding over the trade winds.
Let’s talk surf! The current south swell will diminish through Friday. A series of small long-period south and southwest swells will move through Sunday through early next week. A larger southwest swell may arrive Tuesday and remain through the week. Small northwest swells will linger over the next few days providing some small surf along north facing shores. Strengthening trade winds will give a boost in short period choppy surf along east facing shores over the weekend.
