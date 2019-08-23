Sunrise Open House: Kailua-Kona properties under $500K

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On this week’s Sunrise Open House, we’re in Kailua-Kona on Hawaii Island looking at three-bedroom properties under $500,000.
Let’s start with this three-bedroom, two-bath turnkey unit.
You’ll notice the free flowing open space and high ceilings as soon as you walk in.
The unit also comes furnished with everything you need, down to the silverware.
And there are two separate resort-style pool areas with spas, pavilions, and barbecue facilities on the property.
Yours for $325,900.
Now onto a single-family home with an open and inviting floor plan.
Nearly every room has an ocean view.
And the covered lanai is perfect for entertaining family and friends while watching those world famous Kona Sunsets.
Featuring three bedrooms and two baths, the home has vaulted ceilings and so much more.
With a little TLC, this diamond in the rough will really shine.
Listed at $447,900.
And move right in to this charming and completely renovated four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home.
It’s just minutes away from town!
This perfect starter home has all new flooring, cabinets, doors, light fixtures, counter tops and a lush, tropical backyard.
The walls are freshly painted and the appliances are stainless steel.
The main bedroom has a large covered and screened lanai with access to the lawn.
Offered at $459,000.
