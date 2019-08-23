State inspectors find 3-foot-long iguana in Waipio Gentry

(Image: Hawaii Department of Agriculture)
By HNN Staff | August 22, 2019 at 5:42 PM HST - Updated August 22 at 5:44 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 3-foot-long iguana was captured Thursday in Waipio Gentry.

State Department of Agriculture inspectors found the lizard on Board of Water Supply property in a tree near Kanoelani Elementary School.

The school contacted the department after they spotted the little guy Tuesday afternoon.

Inspectors went out Wednesday but couldn’t find the reptile until Thursday after getting permission from the Board of Water Supply.

A fully grown adult can reach up to 6 feet long.

