9 people arrested at Mauna Kea set to appear in court

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nine people who were arrested at Mauna Kea last month are scheduled to appear in court in Hilo on Friday.
In total, 38 people were arrested on July 17 for blocking Mauna Kea Access Road during protests against construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope.
Separate court dates have been set for the remaining protesters who were taken into custody.
One of the individuals who will appear in court Friday includes Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee Carmen Hulu Lindsey, who represents Maui.
Meanwhile, protests continue at the base of Mauna Kea. Those who are blocking the only access road to the summit say the $1.4 billion telescope project is desecration to a place they consider sacred.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.