Hawaii County Police hand out 600+ citations at Mauna Kea as frustration mounts

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Donna Degelle is not involved with the TMT protest and says on Tuesday she was driving her 4-Runner from Kona to Hilo when police stopped several cars at a checkpoint at Mauna Kea.
"It was shocking because I didn't know what was happening," she said.
She says police were pulling drivers over.
"It was standing on the highway, picking and choosing who would get pulled over," said Degelle.
She got a $97 ticket and says the officer told her it was for a tinted windshield, but Degelle says her car has a valid safety check. She's angry and calls the citation unfair.
"I felt wow. Is this a target to us regular people," said Degelle.
Statistics from Hawaii County Police Department show from August 15 near the intersection, officers gave out 610 citations for a variety of violations including speeding other moving violations and equipment. There were 13 arrests for including DUI.
“This in response to two traffic collisions that have occurred in the vicinity or related to the event, the enforcement effort is intended to ensure the safety of the motorist and protesters alike, with the current situation of pedestrians and vehicles congregating on the roadway shoulders of a 60 mph traffic zone,” said Hawaii County Police Department Major Samuel Jelsma in a statement.
Activists and their supporters say they're being targeted and harassed.
"The problem is they know that if they go up there and try to forcibly remove people, it could get real ugly and they don't want that. So this is another effort of saying they're trying to enforce the traffic code and everyone around knows that's BS," said UH Law Professor Ken Lawson.
Meanwhile, Maunakea Observatories released dash-cam video to Hawaii News Now. They say it shows a precarious drive on the side lava road with multiple cars to get around the blockade and go up to the summit. Even though operations are running again after the shut down, they’re still worried about safety.
"Three children ran out in front of my vehicle between cars. We were going slowly so we managed to stop, but that keeps me up at night," said Jessica Dempsey, Deputy Director of East Asian Observatory.
“The broadest concern that people have is the sense of lawlessness that’s occurring because of the protests,” said Doug Simons, Executive Director of Canada France Hawaii Telescope
On Monday, the DOT started putting up no parking signs along the highway. Police say they handed out 2 parking citations.
Hawaii County Police Department Statement:
The efforts of police during this project which began last Thursday (August 15) to date, has resulted in the issuance of 610 traffic citations and seven suspects arrested for 13 offenses. During conducting enforcement, two tow trucks (from different companies on separate dates) were observed without license plates attached and were stopped. Both trucks determined to have expired safety and weight tax. Subsequently, police had these illegal vehicles towed (by a legal tow truck) from the area.
The 610 citations were categorized as follows:
Speeding (167)
Seatbelt (41)
Child Restraint (6)
Cellular Phone/Electronic device (15)
Tint (9)
No Driver's License (17)
No Insurance (23)
Unsafe vehicle (87)
Other moving violation (43)
No License plate (24)
Regulatory (176)
Parking (2)
The 13 arrested offenses were categorized as follows:
Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants (3)
Contempt warrants (3)
Failure to Provide Identification (1)
Resisting order to Stop motor vehicle (1)
Excessive Speeding (1)
Driving without an operator license (2)
No Insurance (2)
Enhanced traffic enforcement efforts will continue on Daniel K. Inouye Highway by Hawaiʻi Police Department for the duration of the ongoing situation with the resulting impact of increased traffic and pedestrians.
