Forecast: Trade winds easing up today, stronger over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will weaken through early Friday, then return to the moderate to breezy range Friday night through the weekend.
Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain locations, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of higher moisture move through. The exception will be over the leeward areas of the Big Island, where afternoon and evening clouds and showers form in response to the local sea breeze.
Warm and humid conditions will become a possibility Tuesday through Wednesday as the trades trend down into the light and variable range.
The current south swell is on its way out with mainly background energy expected over the weekend into early next week.
A larger southwest swell may arrive Tuesday and remain through the week.
Small northwest swells will linger over the next few days providing some out of season surf along north facing shores.
Breezy trades will continue to produce small choppy surf along east facing shores over the next few days.
