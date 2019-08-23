Firefighters battling 2 brush fires on Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui travelers are being urged to check their flight status before heading to Kahului Airport as firefighters battle two brush fires in the area.
The state Transportation Department said the brush fires are still about three miles from the airport.
Maui County said one of the blazes started mauka of Hana Highway near the Maui Country Club.
The fire was reported about 8:30 a.m., and has already burned about 10 acres.
The flames have not triggered any road closures.
