In hit-and-run trial, father of teen killed recalls last moments of his son’s life

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high-profile fatal hit-and-run trial began Thursday with emotional testimony from the victim’s father.
Edward Werner fought tears as he recounted details of that night in April 2016, when his son Kaulana was struck by a car while crossing Farrington Highway.
Werner told the jury the crash sounded “like something hitting a rubbish can."
He rushed out to see what happened to find his 19-year-old son badly injured.
“He was still alive. I tried to give him CPR,” he said.
Myisha Lee Armitage is charged with negligent homicide and fleeing an accident scene.
Deputy prosecutor Duane Kokesch said she was drunk behind the wheel of her BMW, speeding along Farrington Highway.
“She was driving dangerously fast. She struck Kaulana, sending his body 198 feet off the road,” he said.
The teen died from multiple injuries.
Armitage insists she's not guilty.
"She's not moved on," defense attorney Andrew Park said. "She's not callously ignoring what happened here. She tried to take her own life, thinking about this."
Kokesch said Armitage was speeding at 50 or 60 miles an hour, and stopped only after her car stalled.
"Kaualana never had a chance. He was on foot. She was in the 'beemer,'" he said.
Park said police were sloppy in their investigation and testimony will support Armitage's innocence plea.
"You're going to get a chance to hear her side and why for the past several years she's been replaying this over and over again," he said.
Werner was on the witness stand for nearly an hour. He sobbed as he recalled holding his dying son.
"He just looked at me. And then he closed his eyes, and he was gone," he said.
The Werner family lobbied for a law to make it tougher on drunk drivers who kill someone and flee the scene. It does not apply to this case.
If convicted Armitage, 26, could face up to 10 years in prison for each of the counts against her. The trial continues on Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.