Dozens of dead ducks found at Kapiolani Park

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Deborah Tamura often takes walks through Waikiki’s Kapiolani Park.
“I come here just to relax, see the ducks and enjoy nature,” she said Thursday evening as she stood by the ponds near the iconic bandstand.
More than a month ago, her peaceful evening stroll became anything but - It now brings her to tears.
“We can’t just walk away and see an animal suffering,” Tamaura said as she described what she has witnessed over the past weeks.
Tamura says she and her friends have removed more than 50 dead or sick ducks from the park, and no one knows why the birds are becoming ill.
“Now it’s getting worse again,” she said.
She has been taking them to a vet that specializes in birds or the Hawaiian Humane Society.
Thursday evening alone she found one dead and three sick birds, on another recent day she took in more than sixteen.
The Humane Society confirms they have received a number of sick and dead ducks from the area.
None of those ill birds have survived.
“They are gasping for air and you know that is when they are on their last leg,” Tamura said.
She doesn't want to guess on what's causing the bird's deaths, but she is hoping something can be done about it.
“Please, please just do something. I don’t know when this nightmare is going to end.”
Both the DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife and the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation say they are looking into the matter.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.