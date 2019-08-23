4 charged with conspiracy for allegedly rigging Hawaii union election to raise dues

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four former and current Hawaii union staff members have been charged with conspiracy for allegedly rigging an election to raise dues on members.
Michael Brittain, Daniel Rose, Lee Ann Miyamura, and Russell Yamanoha, who is now a spokesman for Honolulu’s rail project, are accused of falsifying the results of the IBEW 1260 vote in January 2015.
In court documents, federal authorities said the four traveled to Guam to attend a membership meeting in which a resolution to increase dues on members would be considered.
Before the meeting, authorities allege, the four met in a hotel conference room to prepare fake ballots with “yes” votes to make it appear that members had voted in favor the dues increase.
They then allegedly replaced the real ballots with the fake ones. The real ones were thrown away in a park next to their hotel, prosecutors said.
The allegations against the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1260 former and current staff members are linked to a 70-count indictment filed Thursday against the union’s former head, Brian Ahakuelo, and members of his family.
Federal authorities allege Ahakuelo misused union funds, living a lavish lifestyle on the dues of the union’s members. He was ousted three years ago after the union was placed under trusteeship.
