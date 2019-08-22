Winds and surf easing up today

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will weaken briefly tonight through early Saturday, then return to the moderate to breezy range late Saturday through the second half of the weekend. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain locations, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of higher moisture move through. The exception will be over the leeward areas of the Big Island, where afternoon and evening clouds and showers form in response to the local sea breeze. Warm and humid conditions will become a possibility Tuesday through Wednesday as the trades trend down into the light and variable range.
The current long-period south swell will gradually lower Thursday and into the weekend. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for south facing shores of all islands through 6 AM Thursday. A series of small long-period south and southwest swells will move through Sunday through early next week. A larger southwest swell is possible Tuesday through the middle of next week.
