Wanted Wednesday: Woman violates terms of mental health court

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu Police and CrimeStoppers are searching for 46-year-old Kelli Mitchell.
Mitchell is wanted on a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant for failing to comply with terms and conditions of mental health court.
CrimeStoppers says Mitchell was initially arrested in March 2018. She was seen entering a parked vehicle of a man she didn’t know in the Waikiki area.
Police later tracked her down and arrested her for Unauthorized Entry into Motor Vehicle in the First Degree.
Mitchell has four prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu
