‘Absolutely crazy’ police chase on Big Island leaves several cars damaged

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police chase on the Big island on Wednesday morning left multiple vehicles damaged.
The suspect reportedly hit several cars while driving a county dump truck near the Kailua-Kona Walmart. Witnesses say he also fired a shotgun out the window.
The vehicle pursuit eventually turned into a foot chase. And Hawaii county officers finally cornered the man inside a home on Kalamauka Street in Holualoa.
Witness Louise Ungerman said she narrowly avoided being struck by the suspect.
“Cars stopped and the dump truck in front of me just did not, and it literally split the difference between the two rows of vehicles and just plowed through them,” she said.
“It was crazy. Absolutely crazy."
While the suspect is under arrest, police have not yet released his identity.
