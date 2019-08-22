Former Maui mayor: On TMT protest, Ige should take a page out of Maui’s playbook

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa says the conflict at Mauna Kea has dragged on for too long and the governor needs to take some action to clear the road.
Arakawa claims Gov. David Ige’s delays have created in a no-win situation.
And he added that when he was mayor, officers at Haleakala arrested those protesting the construction of a new telescope on the mountain and cleared the road without excessive force.
“If that kind of action keeps escalating, we are going to have anarchy," he said.
Arakawa’s statements are being rebuffed by those who protested the Haleakala telescope.
“We are there protecting what actually belongs to us. It’s the settlers state that is breaking the law,” said Maui resident Noelani Ahia, who co-founded the Mauna Medic Healers Hui.
The group started after the telescope conflict at Haleakala in 2017 amid allegations that Maui police used excessive force to take down a man.
“When there’s a violent action like that against peaceful protesters, it’s not OK,” she said.
