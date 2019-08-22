Snack company owner changes plea in sexual assault case

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -An Oahu man changed his plea in court Wednesday.
Michael Dat Cheng will likely spend no time in jail for allegedly molesting a child of a family friend over several years.
Cheng changed his plea from not guilty to no contest. He’s the owner of Ohana Style Snack Company
Under a plea deal with prosecutors, the 45-year-old must register as a sex offender and will be on probation for five years.
His sentencing is set for October.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.