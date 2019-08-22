Snack company owner changes plea in sexual assault case

Cheng appeared in court alongside his attorney. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | August 21, 2019 at 9:26 PM HST - Updated August 21 at 9:26 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -An Oahu man changed his plea in court Wednesday.

Michael Dat Cheng will likely spend no time in jail for allegedly molesting a child of a family friend over several years.

Cheng changed his plea from not guilty to no contest. He’s the owner of Ohana Style Snack Company

Under a plea deal with prosecutors, the 45-year-old must register as a sex offender and will be on probation for five years.

His sentencing is set for October.

