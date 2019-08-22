A Pearl Harbor dry dock with an ‘incredible story’ gets a centennial celebration

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard held a Hawaiian-flavored celebration Wednesday to mark the centennial anniversary of one of its dry docks.
"It is an incredible story," said Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick, Commander of Navy Region Hawaii.
Dry Dock One opened in 1919. For 100 years, it’s been used to service America’s fighting fleet.
“We have continued to have great successes in Dry Dock one to the present day. We’re still writing history in Dry Dock One,” shipyard commander Capt. Greg Burton said.
A pivotal point was 1941.
On December 7, two U.S. destroyers were in Dry Dock One when Japan attacked. In the same spot a civilian dock worker saved the USS Pennsylvania by using his large crane to shield the battleship from attacking aircraft.
The dock also played a role in the Battle of Midway.
Shipyard workers repaired the USS Yorktown in just three days so the vessel could take part in the attack. The repair work should have taken three months.
“I would say that it’s a story of the best of two cultures, and the shared values that ultimately led to victory following that attack,” Chadwick said.
The ceremony featured Hawaiian blessings and chants, and the blowing of conch shells.
The dry dock was re-dedicated and given the Hawaiian name "Keaoonamano" that means the "Realm of the Sharks."
The shipyard's historic Building One was named Keaowamaluhia. It means "The Light in the Time of Peace."
Kehaulani Lum helped come up with the names. She’s a descendant of native Hawaiians who cared for a shrine at the mouth of Pearl Harbor.
"What it does is change our feeling and our attachment to this place, and understanding that our kupuna are here and caring for us. All we have to do is honor them," she said.
Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard is Hawaii’s largest industrial employer, working on ships and submarines. It brings about $1 billion a year into Hawaii’s economy. It’s also the smallest of America’s four naval shipyards.
"We also realize that we need to invest literally billions in federal dollars in our shipyard over the next couple of decades. And we're gonna do that," U.S. Rep. Ed Case said.
No photographs were allowed at Dry Dock One because the shipyard is working on a vessel as the facility sets sail on its next 100 years.
