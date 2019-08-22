Now locked away in a capsule at the Capitol, a message to Hawaii circa 2069

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new piece of history installed at the state Capitol. But no one will get to open it for 50 years.
It’s a moment in time ― captured in a time capsule for future generations.
The time capsule replaces one removed from a wall at the state Capitol building back in December.
“I think it’s exciting because we have a time capsule which everybody gets kind of excited about,” said State Sen. Brian Taniguchi, chairman of the 50th Anniversary of the Hawaii State Capitol Task Force.
“We thought it was just a rumor, yeah, a rumor,” said Taniguchi. “But we found a picture and so we realized it was in that corner.”
The original items included an official statehood medallion and aerial photographs.
"We tried to duplicate them," Taniguchi said. "And there's pictures of the governor's cabinet, the legislature, the Supreme Court - we tried to duplicate some of that."
Taniguchi’s grandson, Roycen Strom, placed a sealed letter from former President Barack Obama inside the time capsule.
Strom also helped open the original time capsule last year and he’s already planning to be back five decades from now.
“I hope that I can open one of the bolts and get to read President Obama’s letter,” said Strom.
The other contents inside the time capsule, including items proposed by the public, will remain a secret until the year 2069.
“People in 50 years will be able to have some kind of excitement in terms of trying to open this and find out what we left in for them to see,” said Taniguchi.
