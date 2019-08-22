No tsunami threat after 4.1 magnitude quake strikes south of Hawaii Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck south of Hawaii Island on Thursday morning, but it did not generate a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
The quake, which happened around 4:35 a.m., was centered about 35 miles south-southeast of Pahala.
Officials said there was no tsunami threat, but some areas may have experienced shaking.
No damage or injuries were immediately reported.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.